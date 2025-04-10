Gold prices reach new high of Rs328,800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices hit a record high in Pakistan on Thursday, reflecting trends in international markets. In the local market, the price per tola jumped to Rs328,800. This surge occurred after a significant single-day increase of Rs7,800. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold rose to Rs281,893, showing an increase of Rs6,688.

On Wednesday, the gold price per tola was Rs321,000, following a gain of Rs3,000 that day. The increase in gold prices comes as the international rate also climbed. According to data from the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), gold was priced at $3,118 per ounce, with a premium of $20.

The international gold market saw a rise of more than 1% on Thursday. Investors are turning to gold as a safe-haven asset amid rising tensions. This shift follows the U.S. decision to increase tariffs on China, escalating trade war concerns.

In addition, the price of silver increased by Rs64 to reach Rs3,234 per tola. Gold has risen over 18% in 2025, driven by factors like tariff plans and geopolitical tensions. Increasing investments in gold-backed exchange-traded funds also contribute to this trend.