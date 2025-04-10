Javed Sheikh urges bollywood Khans to embrace change in performances

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh recently shared his thoughts on Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. Although he has not met them in a while, he plans to advise them when he does. He believes they should bring more sophistication to their roles.

Sheikh pointed out that many Indian films are struggling at the box office. He specifically mentioned Salman Khan’s recent movie, *Sikandar*, which failed to meet expectations. He noted that one major issue is the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, which affects traditional movies.

Moreover, Sheikh suggested that the Khans should adapt their performances based on changing audience demands. He emphasized the importance of evolving their characters in every film. Instead of sticking to a specific style, they should embrace versatility.

In summary, Javed Sheikh encourages these stars to explore various roles. By doing so, they can better connect with audiences and improve their performances in the evolving film landscape.