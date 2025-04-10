Hasan Ali appointed vice-captain of Karachi Kings ahead of PSL 10

Hasan Ali has stepped up as the new vice-captain of Karachi Kings for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He replaces Shan Masood in a revamped leadership structure that includes David Warner as captain. The Karachi Kings announced Hasan’s appointment through their social media, showcasing a graphic with the caption welcoming him to the leadership role.

This season marks a significant change for the Karachi Kings. With Warner debuting as captain, Hasan brings valuable experience from his past roles. He previously led Central Punjab to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 2020. Hasan’s extensive experience makes him a vital member of the bowling lineup for the Kings.

In the PSL, Hasan has made a strong impact, securing 108 wickets in 82 matches, averaging 22.96. He is just six wickets shy of the all-time record held by Wahab Riaz. Additionally, Hasan holds the record for the most wickets in a single PSL season, with 25 in 13 matches during PSL 4.

The HBL Pakistan Super League kicks off on April 11, 2025, with Islamabad United facing Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings begin their campaign on April 12 against Multan Sultans at National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The tournament features six teams and 34 matches, concluding with the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.