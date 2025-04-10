Sindh transport department launches online fitness certificate system

The Sindh Transport Department has launched a new online system for fitness certificates. This system started on March 25 and aims to make the process simpler and clearer. By using this online method, the department hopes to reduce corruption and stop fake documents.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the opening of two new fitness centers in Karachi. These centers are at the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal in Malir and in Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi. They have modern tools and skilled teams to inspect the vehicles.

In the first phase, the centers inspected 63 vehicles. Of these, 30 got fitness certificates while 33 were found unfit. Memon said they will expand this service to other divisional headquarters in Sindh soon.

Moreover, the online system will allow immediate verification of vehicles. This reform will cover various transport authorities and improve accountability. Memon believes these changes will lead to a paper-free office and better revenue management.