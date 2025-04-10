Request for investigation into Ms. Rachel’s Gaza posts by Pro-Israel group

A pro-Israel group, StopAntisemitism, has asked the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel. They claim her social media posts about the suffering of children in Gaza may be linked to foreign agent activity. The group sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, questioning whether Ms. Rachel is being paid to promote Hamas views.

The group takes issue with Ms. Rachel’s posts, which show malnourished children in Gaza and casualty figures from local health sources. They argue she has not acknowledged the suffering of Israeli victims and Jewish children. Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, has not yet responded but has explained her support for Palestinian children in the past.

Since October 2023, conditions in Gaza have worsened, with over 17,000 reported child fatalities. The Gaza Health Ministry also warns of critical shortages of medical supplies and increasing risks of malnutrition among children. Many children now represent a significant portion of both the population and the casualties in Gaza.

Experts suggest the investigation may lack legal grounds since Hamas is labeled a terrorist organization in the US. Ms. Rachel’s posts seem to focus on humanitarian issues rather than taking sides. In addition, she has previously led charitable efforts to help children in conflict zones, which have received both support and criticism.