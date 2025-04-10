New 3D scan reveals hidden details of titanic’s tragic end

A new digital scan of the Titanic has revealed important details about the ship’s final hours. Researchers used underwater robots to capture over 700,000 high-resolution images from a depth of 3,800 meters. This 3D “digital twin” now lets experts study the wreck in exciting detail.

The scan shows the bow section sitting upright on the seabed, while the stern lies 600 meters away, twisted and damaged. Analyst Parks Stephenson calls the wreck a crime scene. The scan uncovered critical evidence, such as a smashed porthole likely caused by the iceberg and an open steam valve, which suggests last-minute efforts to keep power running.

In addition, researchers created a computer simulation to model the iceberg’s impact on the ship. The simulation shows that the iceberg caused narrow punctures across six watertight compartments. This damage exceeded what the Titanic could survive, as naval expert Simon Benson explains.

The scan also uncovered personal items scattered on the ocean floor. These details deepen our understanding of the tragedy. Experts collected the data for a National Geographic documentary titled “Titanic: The Digital Resurrection.” They expect to analyze this new information for years, uncovering more stories from the depths of history.