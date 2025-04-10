Dumper accident sparks protests and violence in Karachi

A high-speed dumper crashed into several motorcyclists near the North Karachi Power House in Karachi. This collision injured three people, and rescue teams quickly transported them to the hospital for treatment.

Angry protesters took to the streets following the accident. They set fire to five dumpers, one water tanker, and a truck in various locations. Local residents chased and caught the dumper driver, who police later arrested.

Despite the police presence, protests turned violent. Demonstrators pelted stones at dumpers and attacked a fire truck sent to extinguish the flames. The fire brigade driver sustained a head injury, and someone damaged the truck’s windshield.

To restore order, police and rescue teams worked to disperse the crowd. Authorities called in additional police forces and increased patrols in the area. They assured residents that they would hold anyone involved in the violence accountable and that the situation is now under control.