Mela Chiraghan returns to Lahore after 67 years

Lahore will host the historic Mela Chiraghan after a 67-year break. The Punjab government wants to celebrate its rich Sufi and cultural heritage through this event. Starting Friday and running until April 14, the festival will take place at Shalimar Gardens and the shrine of Sufi Madhu Lal Hussain.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organizes Mela Chiraghan to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for families. Daytime events will include lectures, discussions on Sufi poet Shah Hussain, and Punjabi poetry recitals. Evening activities will feature lively qawwali performances, Heer recitals, and a bazaar with local handicrafts.

The festival will also revive rituals where devotees light candles and oil lamps as part of their spiritual practice. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the festival symbolizes Lahore’s cultural identity and commitment to heritage.

Mela Chiraghan, once a major cultural gathering, aims to unite people and promote peace. With security and facilities in place, the event expects large crowds and community bonding.