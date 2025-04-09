In boost to emergency reponse, CDA gets new fire tender vehicle

In a significant step towards enhancing Islamabad’s emergency response infrastructure, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, handed over a state-of-the-art fire tender Vehicle to the Islamabad Fire Service as fire tender vehicle, also known as a fire truck or fire engine, is a specialized vehicle designed to transport firefighters, equipment, and water to extinguish fire and handle emergency situations.

The fire tender vehicle handing-over ceremony was held at the CDA Headquarters which was attended by Member Admin, Member Planning and including representatives from the Building Control Section (BCS) and the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate and other senior officers of CDA participated. According to details, the fire tender vehicle has been donated by the Pakistan Telecommunications Employees Trust (PTET) and the process was facilitated by the CDA Building Control Wing through the efforts of the Director General Building Control Section. This initiative is aimed at augmenting the existing capabilities of the CDA Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate in responding to fire and rescue emergencies across the federal capital.

The newly acquired fire engine is a 12-wheeler with a 4×4 drive system and high-capacity operational capability. It was procured from a private building management through the facilitation of the Building and Housing Department of CDA. The fire tender was officially handed over to the Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management during the ceremony.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa appreciated the services of BCS and E&DM Directorates and said that this fire tender vehicle addition to the CDA’s fleet of emergency response vehicles thus marking a major advancement in ensuring timely and effective response to fire incidents in Islamabad with prompt action. He stated that the CDA remains committed to upgrading emergency services and utilizing all available resources to enhance public safety. The new fire tender vehicle will significantly strengthen fire and rescue operations, providing greater reach and operational efficiency during emergencies in urban, suburban, and challenging different terrains and situations regarding control of fire eruptions within the Federal Capital Territory, Islamabad.