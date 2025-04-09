CS pays surprise visit to offices, suspends show-cause notices for absentees

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah conducted a surprise visit to various offices at the Sindh Secretariat, including the offices of the Deputy Commissioner South, Director General Colleges, and Human Rights Commission. The Chief Secretary expressed strong displeasure over the absence of several officials during working hours. Taking notice of the situation, he issued show-cause notices to Director General Colleges Naveed Rab Siddiqui, Regional Director Colleges Karachi Faqir Muhammad Lakho, and Director Private Colleges Karachi Syed Abdul Qadir Shah.

Furthermore, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah ordered the immediate suspension of Nazir Ahmed Khaskheli, In-charge of the Human Rights Commission, and instructed that an explanation notice be issued to Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso. The Chief Secretary personally signed the attendance registers in the offices of the absent officers. Terming the absence of senior officials as unacceptable, Chief Secretary Sindh emphasized the importance of punctuality and instructed all officers to strictly adhere to office timings. According to the Chief Secretary, several officers were found absent even at 9:30 AM, which is intolerable.