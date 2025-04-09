Authorities mull US firm’s help as Korangi blaze enters 12th day

Authorities have decided to seek assistance from a globally renowned US-based firm to help extinguish the underground fire caused by a suspected natural gas pocket in Karachi’s Korangi Creek area, sources told Geo News.

Amid growing concerns over the fire that has been ablaze for the last 12 days, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has formed a technical committee to assess and contain a natural gas pocket found in Karachi’s Korangi Creek area.

The committee includes Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Sikandar Ali Memon, along with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Chief Geologist Khurrum Shahzad, Production Manager Habibullah Chohan, and General Manager of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) Abdul Majid as members.

According to sources, the technical committee has also resolved to purchase two state-of-the-art gas detection metres to accurately measure the presence and concentration of natural gas in the area, the sources added.

Additionally, experts are also evaluating the option of filling the boreholes with cement as part of the fire containment strategy, they added.

Moreover, the PRL was instructed to set up a camp office on its premises immediately, and all energy, petroleum, and service companies operating in Sindh were urged to provide the necessary technical and logistical support to assist with firefighting and remedial operations.

The blaze’s flame, as opposed to its earlier blue shade, has now turned reddish, indicating incomplete burning and the emission of carbon monoxide.

The fire, which started after a 1,200-foot-deep bore was drilled at the site on March 29, has led to concerns about the type and volume of gas responsible for the blaze.

A preliminary chemical analysis, as per PPL sources, of the water breaking out of the ditch at the site of the ongoing fire in the Korangi area revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals.

The initial report, compiled following water sampling from the fire site, has detected excessive quantities of benzene, toluene, and tetrachloroethylene.

The report states that tetrachloroethylene was measured at 33 microgrammes per litre, significantly above the standard limit of 5 mg. Benzene concentrations were recorded at 19 mg per litre, again surpassing the permissible threshold of 5 mg.

Similarly, toluene was found at 15 microgrammes per litre, three times higher than the recommended safety level. Additionally, a slightly elevated quantity of o-xylene was also detected in the water sample, though the exact amount was not specified.

However, the overall hydrocarbon content in the water was found to be within permissible limits, according to the preliminary findings.

Furthermore, it is to be ascertained how much of the chemicals found in the samples are due to toxic waste being dumped via the Malir River and absorbed into the ground.

Specialised companies exist for handling such blazes; so far, there’s no update on whether the authorities have contacted any such company or undertaken efforts to formulate a contingency plan or study to assess the extent of the gas reservoir.