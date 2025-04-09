Karachi to face water shortage as 84-inch pipeline undergoes repair

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) will begin repairs on an 84-inch diameter main pipeline from Thursday, April 10, causing a partial water supply suspension in several areas for four days. According to the KWSC spokesperson, the repair work on the key water line at Ghazi Goth will run around the clock for 96 hours to ensure timely completion and improve overall supply efficiency. Due to the maintenance, residents in areas such as Nipa, Lyari, Jamshed Town, Jinnah Town, PIB Colony, Hyderabad Colony, Landhi, Korangi, and DHA are expected to experience reduced or no water supply during this period. The city typically receives 650 million gallons per day (MGD) of water. However, the repair is expected to cut daily supply by 200 MGD, leaving 450 MGD available. Citizens have been urged to store water in advance and use it conservatively until normal supply resumes.