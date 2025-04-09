SHC Bar observes strike against attack on Karachi Bar president

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Bar Association on Wednesday is observing a strike in protest against the attack on the President of the Karachi Bar Association, Aamir Warraich. As per details, the main gates of the Sindh High Court have been closed, with entry restricted only to court staff. According to Mirza Sarfaraz Ahmed of the Sindh High Court Bar, the condition of Aamir Warraich, president of the Karachi Bar, is now stable. Mirza Sarfaraz Ahmed further stated that the Sindh High Court (SHC) Bar will also participate in the Karachi Bar’s general body meeting. Due to the strike, lawyers are not appearing before the courts today, said Mr. Ahmed and urged the chief justice not to issue any strict order against the protesting lawyers. It is to be noted that Karachi Bar Association (KBA) President Amir Nawaz Warraich was injured in an attack by unidentified assailants near the City Station on II Chundrigar Road within the jurisdiction of Mithadar Police Station on Tuesday night. Warraich was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. In a video statement following the incident, he alleged that six men carried out a targeted attack on him. He linked the attack to the ongoing protest over the controversial canals issue.