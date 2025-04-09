Child killed during aerial firing at Nowshera wedding

A wedding celebration in Nowshera turned into a tragedy when aerial firing led to the death of a child and left three others seriously injured.

According to police on Wednesday, the incident took place in Pahari Kati Khel area of Nowshera during a wedding ceremony.

The deceased child’s body and the injured victims were immediately shifted to Qazi Medical Complex in Nowshera.

Local police arrived at the scene promptly and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The aerial firing, a dangerous and illegal practice still seen at some celebrations, sometimes causing deaths and injuries to innocent people.