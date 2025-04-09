PHC for no action against POR card-holding Afghan refugees

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued an order directing law enforcement entities not to take action against Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (POR) cards.

In a three-page written verdict, authored by Justice Waqar Ahmad, the court ruled on a petition challenging the deportation of POR card-holding Afghan refugees.

During the proceedings, federal representatives, including officials from the Deputy Attorney General’s office, the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Frontier Region Islamabad, informed the court that the government had not yet decided on the deportation of POR card holders.

They clarified that the validity of POR cards extended until June 30, 2025, and that no deportation orders had been issued against them.

The court directed the Additional Advocate General, Provincial, and Deputy Attorney General, Federal to ensure that relevant authorities comply with this order.

The court emphasized that while the government had decided to expel undocumented Afghan migrants, POR card holders had legal permission to stay in Pakistan until June 2025.