Punjab govt takes PTI on board for implementation of NAP

The Punjab government on Wednesday took all parliamentary parties on board, including PTI, for implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in the province.

Provincial Minister for Law Malik Sohaib Ahmad Berth presided over a meeting of the Legal Review Steering Committee, which includes the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Opposition-nominated leader of PTI Ahmad Bhatti MPA, Chaudhary Shafay Hussain from PML (Q), Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena from (IPP), and Syed Ali Haider Gilani MPA from PPP attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Berth said that all political parties supported the government in the fight against terrorism. Chaudhary Shafay Hussain, MPA from PML-Q, lauded the Punjab government for taking all political parties on board against terrorism.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz deserved appreciation in this regard. PTI MPA Ahmad Bhatti thanked the chief minister for including PTI MPA in the committee.

He assured the Punjab government that PTI will extend full support to the government for the protection of ordinary citizens.

MPA Ahmad Bhatti said that the committee is working on amendments related to anti-terrorism laws. He revealed that the committee will suggest necessary amendments in CRPC and PPC laws.