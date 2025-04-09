Mawra Hocane backs Fawad Khan amid Bollywood comeback backlash

Mawra Hocane has shared her views about the ongoing debate in India on Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback with ‘Abir Gulal.’

Khan is set to make a return to the Hindi film industry after six years with the romantic drama alongside Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, ‘Abir Gulal’ is scheduled to hit theaters on May 9.

Apart from Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the film also stars Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Soni Razdan, Farida Jalal and Parmeet Sethi.

Following the announcement of the film, calls were made by some political groups in India to boycott the film as they opposed the return of Pakistani artists to the Bollywood film industry.

Amid the backlash, Mawra Hocane has backed Fawad Khan to excel in his role and expressed that ‘Abir Gulal’ will do well at the box office.

During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the Pakistani actor was asked about the objections to Pakistani artists in India.

Respond to the question, she said, “I don’t take it personally. This is how the world works, right? I truly believe if it’s meant to happen, it will. I block out the noise around my work. I love to do what I do, so I do not let these things affect me. It is truly the producer’s headache — which is sad — but it is their problem. If I invest my mind into thinking, ‘Oh, what’s going to happen,’ I will always be restless.”

Mawra Hocane revealed giving a call to Fawad Khan, saying “When my colleagues do well, we definitely reach out to each other. We wish each other luck. I truly wish the best for everyone. I hope this film does really well.”

It is worth noting that Khan has worked in hit Bollywood films such as ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons.’