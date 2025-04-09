‘Americanish’ set to release on April 18

Americanish, the internationally acclaimed and award-winning romantic comedy starring Aizzah Fatima, is set to make its much-anticipated debut in Pakistani cinemas on April 18.

The film, which was co-written and led by the talented Pakistani-American actress Aizzah Fatima, promises to captivate audiences with its authentic portrayal of the challenges faced by three Pakistani-American women living in the vibrant neighborhood of Jackson Heights, New York.

Directed by Iman Zawahry, Americanish skillfully blends humour, heart and cultural resonance as it explores themes of love, identity, career and the clash between tradition and modernity. The film has received widespread acclaim for its refreshing depiction of South Asian Muslim women navigating life in the diaspora. Having already won 25 prestigious international film awards, Americanish has garnered praise from major media outlets, including The New York Times, NPR, The Guardian and BBC Woman’s Hour.

Originally released in the US by Sony International, Americanish will now be released in Pakistan through the Distribution Club and IMGC, one of the country’s leading film distribution platforms. This marks the film’s much-anticipated arrival in its cultural homeland, where it is expected to resonate deeply with audiences.

Adding to the excitement, Aizzah Fatima will be visiting Pakistan from April 11 to April 22 for a series of events, screenings and media appearances. She will be in Karachi until April 17, where she will engage with local fans and celebrate the film’s release through special activities and media interactions.

Aizzah Fatima, an award-winning filmmaker, actress and former Google engineer, has been recognized for her exceptional storytelling. With Americanish, she continues to push boundaries and bring South Asian narratives to the forefront of global cinema. The film’s success and its 25 international awards, including Best Lead Actress and Best Narrative Feature, reflect her brilliance as a creator.