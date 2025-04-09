Sunny Deol shares views on Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood

Indian actor Sunny Deol has shared his views on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback with the upcoming film titled ‘Abir Gulaal.’

Khan, who made his Hindi film debut with ‘Khoobsurat,’ went on to star in a couple of more films, including ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons.’

However, the Pakistani actor’s previous stint in Bollywood was cut short as relations between Pakistan and India soured in the following years.

Fawad Khan is now set to return to the Indian film industry after six years with ‘Abir Gulaal’ alongside actress Vaani Kapoor.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the romantic comedy is scheduled to hit theaters on May 9.

Amid the ongoing debate in India around Fawad Khan’s casting in the film, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has maintained that he had no problem with the Pakistan star working in Indian films.

“See, I wouldn’t like to go on to the political side because that’s where things start getting messy. We are actors; we work for everyone all over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So, aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that),” he said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Sunny Deol added: “The more the way the world has become, we should stay global and let there be more countries; that’s the way it should be.”

Earlier, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane backed Fawad Khan to excel in his role and expressed that ‘Abir Gulal’ will do well at the box office.

Responding to a question about the objections to Pakistani artists in India, she said, “I don’t take it personally. This is how the world works, right? I truly believe if it’s meant to happen, it will. I block out the noise around my work.”