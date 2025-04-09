Teaser for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Behroopia’ out

Teaser for drama serial ‘Behroopia’ has been released. The play has been directed by Shaqillue Khan, written by Rida Bilal.

The story of drama revolves around a complex character who had a dark childhood and his behavior has shaped him into a strange man driven by revenge.

Faysal Quraishi is a versatile and exceptional Pakistani television and film actor known for his phenomenal acting skills.

His famous dramas are Boota from Toba Tek Singh, Bashar Momin, Qaid e Tanhai, Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishan, Aap ke Liye, Fitoor and others.

His impeccable performance in Khaie got public and critical acclaim. The actor is all set to appear in Raaja Rani and Behroopia.

Behroopia also stars Madiha Imam in the female lead role. Faysal Quraishi’s fans are excited about his powerful role in Behroopia. One viewer said, “I am impressed with his portrayal of nine different get ups in this teaser”. Another fan mentioned, “Faysal Quraishi is a GOAT”. A social media user shared, “Another masterpiece from the king of versatility”. One more fan commented, “This drama is about split personality, ready to watch Faysal Quraishi again?” A fan wrote, “This looks better than his other upcoming drama serial”.