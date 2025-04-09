What is Javed Sheikh’s suggestion for Bollywood Khans?

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh said he has not met with Khans of Bollywood — Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan — for quite some time but whenever it would happen, he would advise them to play their characters in a more sophisticated manner. Sheikh recently talked about the failure of Indian movies at the box office while particularly discussing the weak story of Salman Khan’s Sikandar, his latest movie which has not performed up to the expectations. He said a major reason behind the lack of success of Bollywood movies is the popular culture of streaming sites including Netflix. The senior Pakistani actor also advised the three Khans that they should change their performances depending on the changing requirements in every age. He added they should try to improve their characters in every movie. He added he would suggest that they should do every character instead on focusing on limitations.