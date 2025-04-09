Stephen Curry, Warriors leave Suns on brink of elimination

Stephen Curry amassed 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Brandin Podziemski scored 22 points, and the visiting Golden State Warriors blew past the Phoenix Suns 133-95 on Tuesday.

Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Warriors (47-32), who won their sixth game in seven tries.

Jimmy Butler III, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevin Knox II and Pat Spencer each put up 10 points for Golden State, which led by as many as 41 points and pulled even with the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in a three-way for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Los Angeles Clippers were a half-game back of that threesome pending the outcome of their Tuesday game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Phoenix (35-44) dropped its seventh straight game despite Devin Booker’s 21 points. Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen chipped in 12 points apiece for the Suns, who are all but eliminated from play-in contention. They fell three games back of the 10th-place Dallas Mavericks with three games to go.

After taking a 26-point advantage into halftime, the Warriors ballooned the lead to 81-47 after Butler’s mid-range jumper and subsequent three-point play.

Kuminga sank a pair of layups surrounding a Podziemski trey, giving Golden State its largest lead of the night to that point at 93-57 with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter. Allen split a pair of free throws on the Suns’ final possession of the quarter, cutting the deficit to 95-61 entering the fourth. After Golden State cleared the bench, Warriors reserves Knox and Gui Santos hit 3-pointers and Spencer connected on two treys, extending the lead to 113-74.

Golden State shot 54.2 percent in the first quarter and Curry scored 13 as the Warriors took a 37-24 lead into the second.

Allen’s five straight points pulled the Suns within eight before Jackson-Davis’ three-point play stamped Golden State’s 10-2 run, pushing the margin to 49-33. Booker hit a stepback jumper, but Curry’s layup began a 9-0 Warriors’ spurt that forged a 58-35 lead with 3:07 left in the period.