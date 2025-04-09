11th JA Zaman Open Golf breaks ground with women and junior golfers

The 11th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship teed off in grand fashion at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, ushering in a new era for inclusivity, competition, and golf development in Pakistan.

Organised by the Zaman family in loving memory of their esteemed patriarch, Mr. J.A. Zaman, the tournament has grown into a premier fixture on the national golfing calendar. This year’s edition has made history with groundbreaking participation from women and juniors, setting a progressive tone for the sport in the country. The opening day was dedicated to nurturing the next generation of golf stars through a special junior competition organized in collaboration with the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) – Pakistan’s pioneering golf league for children.

Day two saw the senior amateurs take to the fairways, with Brig Masood Qureshi from Rawalpindi leading the pack after an impressive gross score of 74, three under his handicap. He was closely followed by Ahmed Zafar Hayat (75), Sardar Murad (77), and Col. Asif Mehdi (78), promising an intense battle ahead in the coming rounds.

The professional category is also expected to deliver fierce competition, with a prize purse of PKR 9 million at stake across 72 holes. Elite amateurs and lady golfers are competing over 54 holes, with all scores contributing to the prestigious World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

A defining feature of the 2025 championship is the bold new format introduced for women golfers. For the first time in the tournament’s history, lady golfers are competing on a full 6,000+ yard championship course – an international standard setup recommended for WAGR events. Of the 27 registered female players, 21 chose to take on the full course, reflecting growing confidence and ambition among Pakistan’s women golfers.

Among the rising stars are two remarkable 11-year-olds: Maria Waqar, who is competing in her first-ever WAGR event, and Zoay Qureshi, also an 11 year old, returning for her second. Both young prodigies are challenging the 54-hole format over three days – an extraordinary feat at such a young age in Pakistan’s golfing landscape. They are joined by Meerab Rizwan and Areeba Rizwan from Rawalpindi Golf Club, who have also stepped up to compete at this elite level.

These juniors, all products of AJGL’s developmental programs, embody the vision of disciplined and competitive golf, aimed at reducing handicaps and grooming international-level players. Their courage and commitment are a powerful testament to the future of Pakistani golf.

The J.A. Zaman Golf Championship has once again proven to be more than a tournament – it is a platform for growth, equality, and national pride. With visionary leadership and unwavering support, the championship is redefining the possibilities for women and juniors in the sport.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Hamid Zaman, the driving force behind the championship, said: “We are proud to witness such passionate participation, especially from our AJGL juniors and lady golfers. This year marks a significant leap forward. With continued dedication, we envision an even more competitive and inclusive championship in the years to come.”