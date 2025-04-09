Duffy, Iyer, Ravindra nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March

The ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2025 have been announced, featuring standout performers Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand, and Shreyas Iyer from India.

Jacob Duffy delivered a sensational month, spearheading New Zealand’s 4-1 T20I series win over Pakistan. The pacer claimed 13 wickets at an average of 8.38, including two four-wicket hauls. His form earned him the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I bowling rankings. Duffy also added two ODI wickets to finish with 15 wickets in six matches during March.

Shreyas Iyer was pivotal to India’s unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign, scoring 172 runs in three matches at an average of 57.33. His composed knocks in all three knockout-stage matches — including 79 vs New Zealand and 48 in the final — helped steer India to the title.

Rachin Ravindra shined as a true all-rounder for New Zealand, scoring 151 runs and taking three wickets in the Champions Trophy. His standout moment was a magnificent 108 in the semi-final against South Africa, cementing his role as a key contributor to New Zealand’s run to the final.

The winner will be selected through a combination of expert panel and fan votes.