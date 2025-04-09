WIPO, IPO-Pakistan launch inventor assistance programme

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) have launched the Inventor Assistance Program (IAP) in Pakistan, a significant initiative aimed at empowering local innovators and entrepreneurs.

The launch event was held at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) bringing together esteemed guests, innovators, and stakeholders to mark the beginning of this groundbreaking programme.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Rizwan, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization (RIC) NUST.

He highlighted the importance of innovation and intellectual property in Pakistan’s economic growth, emphasizing the need for initiatives that support local innovators and entrepreneurs, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, Chairperson IPO-Pakistan, delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to promoting innovation and creativity in the country.

“The Inventor Assistance Program is a timely initiative that will provide much-needed support to Pakistani innovators and entrepreneurs,” he said. “We are committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, and this program is a significant step in that direction.”

Ms. Allison Mages, Head, IP Commercialization Section, IP for Innovators Department, WIPO, Geneva, introduced the IAP, highlighting its objectives and benefits for local innovators.

“The Inventor Assistance Program is a key initiative that will help Pakistani innovators to turn their ideas into successful businesses,” she said. “We are committed to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan, and this program is a significant step in that direction.”

The event featured a panel discussion, “Innovators’ Spotlight: Behind the Scenes of Success,” where Pakistani inventors, patent lawyers, and agents shared their experiences and insights. The panel discussion provided a platform for innovators to share their success stories, highlighting the challenges and opportunities they faced in turning their ideas into successful businesses.

A workshop on “Turning Ideas into Assets: Navigating IP Commercialization” provided practical guidance on transforming ideas into valuable assets. The workshop covered topics such as intellectual property rights, patent filing, and commercialization strategies, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the process.

Representatives of the National Screening Board and a local IAP support institution/TISCs also participated in the event. Consultations with local IAP stakeholders were held, where participants discussed practical modalities and next steps for implementing the IAP in Pakistan.

Chairperson IPO-Pakistan also presented shields to distinguished guests, including Ms. Allison Mages and other participants. He expressed his gratitude to WIPO and all participants for their support and cooperation in making the launch event a success.