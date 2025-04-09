Imran backs call to make Pakistan a ‘hard state’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that incarcerated party founder Imran Khan backed calls for making Pakistan a “hard state”, stressing the importance of ensuring equal justice for all citizens.

Speaking to the media, Gohar quoted Imran as saying that a “hard state” would guarantee the rule of law and uniform implementation of justice.

“Imran said Pakistan should not remain a soft state, where the law is not consistently upheld,” he added.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases from corruption to terrorism, apparently backed the statement made by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Separately, an Anti-Terrorism Special Court in Rawalpindi has ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, and senior party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and 117 other individuals to appear in court for hearings related to the GHQ attack case.

The ruling was made during a hearing in the Anti-Terrorism Special Court, where Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the case.

In addition to Imran and Qureshi, former Punjab Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were also listed among those required to attend court proceedings.

The court issued summons to all 119 accused, ordering them to appear before the court in connection with the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Furthermore, two witnesses were also called to provide testimony in the case.

Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned, has been directed to appear in the jail court, while Shah Mehmood Qureshi is required to appear in court on April 12 from Lahore Jail.

The court also instructed the defence lawyers to prepare for cross-examination of the witnesses during the next hearing.

In line with the Supreme Court’s directive, the court announced that the GHQ attack case will be resolved within the next four months.

The court further stated that no party would be allowed to delay proceedings without justifiable reasons. As part of the fast-tracked approach, hearings will be held twice a week, ensuring that the case proceeds swiftly.

So far, 25 witnesses have recorded their statements in the case.

The court has also instructed the investigative team to appear with the complete case record at the Adiala Jail during the next session.

In addition, notices have been issued for the appearance of the magistrate and the witnesses from the police force.

The case has been adjourned until April 12, when the next hearing will take place. The court’s expedited process aims to bring clarity and resolution to the ongoing case against the accused.