Rethinking Accountability

The tried-and-failed corruption/accountability strikes once more as a weapon in the beloved homeland, where an inquiry notice was issued against former PPP firebrand senator Farhatullah Babar (based on allegations of corruption, tax evasion, and illicit asset accumulation and sparked by a complaint from a private citizen).

What’s striking is not merely the issuance of the notice but the way it fits into a long-established pattern of selective accountability. Babar, who has already appeared in person to address these charges, now faces an inquiry that many believe is less about truth and more about political manoeuvring. Critics have long maintained that in Pakistan, accountability measures are less about upholding the rule of law and more about settling partisan scores.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) was among one of the first ones to rush to the forefront, condemning the inquiry as “baseless,” and arguing that it is emblematic of a broader, troubling pattern: the selective use of legal instruments to settle scores in the political arena. Similar sentiments have been echoed by the likes of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, who has taken great pains to defend the senator’s record, emphasizing his integrity amid an environment rife with political reprisals.

What the convoluted saga says about the state of accountability, meant to be the bedrock of any democratic society, is an open secret. In recent years, there has been a discernible pattern where those with limited political power are disproportionately subjected to trumped-up charges-only to see a cascade of acquittals once the political winds shift. Such cycles do little to combat real corruption or malfeasance; instead, they morph the justice system into a stage for political theatre, eroding public trust in institutions that are meant to serve everyone equally.

Would it be too much to demand a return to real accountability? True reform will not come from using legal procedures as a cudgel against adversaries but by establishing clear, impartial standards that apply equally to all, regardless of their political clout. For the sake of a transparent judiciary and a robust democracy, Pakistan must strip away the shadow of political interference from its accountability mechanisms.

Until then, cases like that of Mr Babar will continue to serve as poignant reminders that the promise of justice remains unfulfilled when the law is weaponized. *