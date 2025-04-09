Profitable PIA

After more than two decades of financial turbulence, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finally reported a profit. An operational profit, to be precise, of PKR 9.3 billion ($33.14 million) for the fiscal year 2024. Too good to be true, right?

According to the country’s defence minister, this miracle occurred despite the “people of #Pakistan (losing) hope on ‘once a pride of the nation” due to “rigorous steps adopted by the GoP, implementing comprehensive reforms entailing cost & workforce rationalization, routes optimization & financial discipline with balance sheet restructuring.”

He failed to recognize that the very steps he took pride in resulted in profitability that was largely superficial. This was primarily due to the alleged decision to transfer around 80% of the national carrier’s legacy debt to state accounts. This manoeuvre, while improving the airline’s financial statements, does little to address the underlying structural issues that have long plagued PIA. The government’s renewed drive to offload white elephants, following a previously unsuccessful attempt, highlights the urgency. Apparently, it learned a lot from last October’s nightmarish privatization process, which attracted a sole bid from Blue World City, a real estate development firm, that too, for a mere PKR 10 billion for a 60% stake at a time when the government had hoped to get at least PKR 85 billion. For starters, this tepid interest pointed to potential private sector investors’ lack of faith in its viability; mostly because of the immense problems that any new investor would have to solve.

In its desperation to enhance the flag carrier’s appeal, the government has implemented measures such as extending the period for carrying forward business losses from six to ten years.

Additionally, swirling rumours hint at plans to split PIA into two entities-PIA Aviation and PIA Holding Companies-ahead of privatization. While these steps aim to streamline operations and present a more attractive investment opportunity, we still need to be clear on what hasn’t happened yet. Lack of profit-making reforms means what’s currently being done risks being perceived as face-saving. Nothing more, nothing else.

The European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency’s decision to lift the suspension on the national airline is a similarly positive development, potentially enhancing the airline’s marketability. Sadly, this alone cannot compensate for the deep-seated inefficiencies and management issues that have historically plagued the airline.

This much-talked-about plan to privatize all state-owned enterprises reflects a broader strategy to relieve the government of its fiscal burden. Yet the very same issues of governance, operational efficiency, and service quality that make PIA’s privatization unavoidable also tend to add to its potential private owners reluctance in accepting the terms of the deal. *