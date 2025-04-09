A Response to Misguided Politicization

Pakistan is a nation standing at the crossroads of economic opportunity and transformation. As Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 is ready to be held in Islamabad, this moment marks more than just a showcase of mineral wealth-it symbolizes a resilient nation’s march toward self-reliance, economic stability and a better future for her 240 million people. Unfortunately, not everyone seems ready to let Pakistan own her narrative.

Recently, Mehlaqa Samdani, a US citizen and self-proclaimed ‘pro-democracy activist’, made waves on social media by urging followers to pressure US officials visiting Pakistan to prioritize so-called ‘democratic norms’ over economic cooperation. Her open appeal-directed at Erik Meyer from the US State Department-paints a distorted, one-sided picture of Pakistan while completely ignoring the context, complexities and aspirations of her people. Let’s be clear: Ms. Samdani does not speak for Pakistanis.

Her stance undermines the very principles she claims to uphold. At a time when Pakistan is actively inviting international collaboration, and pushing for investment in sectors like renewable energy, IT and mining, attempts to politicize economic engagement are not only irresponsible-they are harmful. They work against millions of hardworking Pakistanis who yearn for jobs, employment and stability, not online theatrics from those detached from the country’s ground realities.

Pakistan’s mineral sector alone is estimated to hold over $6 trillion in untapped reserves. This isn’t just a number-it’s a future. A future of employment for youth, development for underserved provinces like Balochistan and partnerships that can uplift entire communities. The PMIF 2025 is an opportunity to bring real and lasting change to areas that have long been sidelined. What does politicizing such efforts achieve? Nothing-except reinforcing the dangerous stereotype that Pakistan must always be viewed through a lens of suspicion and instability.

This criticism comes from a place of privilege far removed from the realities of the average Pakistani. While she calls for democratic ideals from a foreign land, millions within Pakistan are engaged in a very real fight-not just for representation, but for economic dignity and basic opportunities. These are the same people who will benefit from foreign investments, job creation and infrastructure development enabled through forums like PMIF25.

It’s crucial to point out that Mehlaqa Samdani is not a Pakistani citizen. Her platform, her audience and her loyalties lie elsewhere. Her intervention at this sensitive economic juncture reeks of external agendas that do not align with the needs of ordinary Pakistanis. It’s deeply troubling to see someone with no stake in Pakistan’s future use their influence to derail a national opportunity for growth. Pakistan’s partnership with the United States spans over 75 years-anchored in mutual respect and shared goals. That partnership deserves to be strengthened, not sabotaged by narrow activism that thrives on drama rather than development.

The Pakistani people-especially her youth, who make up over 60% of the population-are not waiting for approval from overseas commentators. They are launching startups, joining public service, leading community projects and preparing to rebuild the country’s economic engine. The Minerals Forum is one pillar of that transformation. Its goals are not abstract-they are measurable and practical: attract investment, promote transparency and open doors to global markets.

Our democratic institutions are evolving, yes-but so is every democracy. To reduce a nation’s entire progress to a few slogans typed from abroad is intellectually dishonest and strategically misguided.

To the wider Pakistani diaspora: this is not the time for division. Pakistan needs your support-not lectures. Constructive criticism is a part of democracy, but undermining national economic forums through public pressure campaigns only serves those who wish to see Pakistan falter. We don’t need elitist voices drowning in comfort telling us how to fix our problems. We need investment, innovation and confidence in Pakistan’s potential. We need partners who believe in our capacity to grow-not gatekeepers who benefit from keeping us stagnant.

Pakistan’s mineral wealth, her youth and her strategic position make it a nation worth investing in-not just financially, but in faith. The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum is not about politics-it’s about progress. And no amount of external noise should overshadow the roar of a nation rising.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com.