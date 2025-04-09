Childcare reforms being introduced, CM tells SOS Villages president

Childcare reforms are being introduced, the collaborative role of SOS Villages will be important, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with SOS Children’s Villages International President Dereje Wardofa to discuss how to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the protection, education, mental and physical development of orphans and helpless children.

She agreed on the promotion and improvement of SOS model in Punjab for the purpose, and paid tribute to the social services of SOS Villages in becoming a support for the helpless and abandoned children in the province.

Madam Chief Minister appreciated the contribution of SOS Villages in guiding youth on the path of independence through SOS Schools’ quality education and Youth Home. She said, “State is responsible for taking care of every child, and the Punjab government is fulfilling its responsibilities with a spirit of a mother.” She added, “It is commendable that orphans and helpless children are provided with a safe roof and quality education in SOS Villages.”

President SOS Villages Dereje Wardofa lauds Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of social service and her childcare policy based on love for children. He said, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s childcare policies are a message of hope for children from all walks of life.”

Separately, President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was called on by Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the Founder and former CEO of Binance – the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), Bilal Bin Saqib, were also present during the meeting.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the appointment of Changpeng Zhao as Strategic Advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council. CZ’s appointment was described as a significant step toward establishing Pakistan’s identity as a regional hub for Web3 and digital finance.

The meeting included an in-depth discussion on the future of Pakistan’s digital economy. Consensus was reached on adopting a vision of development rooted in innovative and emerging knowledge-based technologies.

CZ paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging his consistent efforts and foresight in promoting emerging technologies throughout his tenures as Prime Minister. Discussions also focused on youth inclusion in digital assets and future technologies, highlighting opportunities for their active role in shaping Pakistan’s digital future.

Changpeng Zhao shared insights on the rising potential of blockchain technology and global entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of education and innovation. Agreement was reached on promoting advanced learning trends to drive digital transformation in Pakistan. “Engagements with global thought leaders like Mr. Zhao pave new paths of progress and opportunity,” said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“Pakistan is ready to become a partner in global innovative transitions,” he added. “Pakistan must swiftly embrace rapidly evolving technologies to meet the demands of the modern era,” said Muahammad Nawaz Sharif.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif remarked: “We are preparing our youth with top-tier IT skills to compete in the global digital market.” Punjab is fully ready to embrace the technologies of the future. She emphasized that our focus is entirely on building a knowledge-based economy, which will guide the new generation toward innovation and digital enterprise.

CZ expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the PML-N leadership and appreciated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to technology-driven development. He also lauded the immense potential of Pakistani youth in digital and tech-based fields, noting their passion and aptitude for future-ready skills.