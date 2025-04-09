PIA set to report first profit in two decades

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is poised to report its first annual profit in more than two decades, marking a significant turnaround for the national carrier as it moves forward with plans to sell the airline, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. PIA recorded earnings per share of Rs5.01 for the year ending in December, its first profitable year since 2003, based on audited financial statements. The results are expected to be submitted to the airline’s board for approval before being released publicly. PIA did not respond to a request for comment. The results mark a dramatic recovery for an airline that, in recent years, has faced mounting financial losses, including aircraft being impounded at foreign airports, canceled flights, and close calls with default.