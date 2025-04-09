Dozens arrested as PTI workers clash with police near Adiala jail

A clash broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police on Tuesday near Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, leading to multiple arrests and a brief standoff.

The confrontation occurred at the Gorakhpur checkpoint, where PTI workers had gathered and chanted slogans after the party leaders were denied permission to meet the jailed party founder Imran Khan.

In response, police resorted to baton charging the protesters, while PTI supporters pelted stones at law enforcement personnel. Several PTI leaders and workers were taken into custody during the altercation.

The situation was defused after Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub intervened and assured police of cooperation.

The police also detained Imran’s sisters – Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan – and PTI leader Aliya Hamza. PTI’s ally and SIC chief Sahibzada was also among those detained.

However, they were released hours after and left for their residence along with their cousin Qasim Niazi

Sources told the media that Raza also left with them in Aleema’s vehicle.

All individuals exited the police vehicle near the Chakri Interchange on the motorway and moved to their private car.

PTI founder’s sisters visited Adiala jail to meet their brothers but were barred from entering the jail premises.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar strongly condemned the arrests, saying that the court has clearly ordered that the family be allowed to meet the PTI founder.

Barrister Gohar termed the detention of the PTI founder’s sisters “illegal and unconstitutional,” and asserted that no court order imposed conditional terms for such meetings.

“We did not pelt stones at police nor gave any call for protest. We only came here to show support for the PTI founder’s sisters,” he added.

Separately, sources told the media that the police reportedly stopped the vehicle carrying the detained individuals at a short distance ahead of Adiala Jail. According to police officials, “You’re not being taken to a police station – please go back to your homes.”

However, according to sources, the PTI founder’s sisters and Aliya Hamza refused to leave. “If you have taken us into custody, then take us to the police station,” they reportedly said.