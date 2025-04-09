EBM launches Pakistan’s first AI curated content for youth

English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Pakistan’s leading food FMCG company, has launched the country’s first AI-curated series in Ramadan, Piper Ki Duniya, under its Peek Freans Young Pipers’ Club platform.

Designed to educate, entertain, and inspire, Piper Ki Duniya combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with cultural traditions to create an engaging experience for children. The five-episode digital series follows Sami and the Pied Piper as they travel through time, exploring the fundamental values of Ramadan—such as patience, forgiveness, and generosity—while meeting historical figures who embody these virtues.

Building upon its heritage and legacy for over 50 years, through introducing innovative products for everyone EBM-Peek Freans remains dedicated to holistic development, focusing on nourishment, education, and intellectual enrichment to empower future generations. Across various initiatives, EBM-Peek Freans actively supports education by fostering learning opportunities, promoting literacy, and equipping children with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the modern world. With its extensive reach of over 100 million children every week, this initiative extends beyond providing nutritious and wholesome food, aiming to foster intellectual and emotional well-being among the youth.

In a statement, Mr. Shahzain Munir, Executive Director of EBM, said, “We are pioneering AI-driven storytelling to reinforce positive values and traditions, ensuring that children not only learn but also enjoy spending quality time with family and celebrate the spirit of Ramadan. At EBM, our responsibility extends beyond business—we strive to create meaningful impact by enriching young minds.”

By integrating AI into Piper Ki Duniya, EBM-Peek Freans is curating content that is both meaningful and engaging, fostering a deeper connection between children and parents. This innovative approach enables us to set a new standard for digital content creation in Pakistan’s FMCG industry.

Piper Ki Duniya marks the beginning of EBM-Peek Freans Young Piper’s Club journey in AI-driven educational content. As part of its long-term vision, this platform is committed to continuing the development of innovative, technology-driven initiatives that inspire learning and curiosity among children.

This initiative aligns with EBM-Peek Freans broader vision of leveraging innovation to promote education, cultural awareness, and personal growth among children. Through Peek Freans Young Pipers’ Club, EBM leads the vanguard of digital engagement, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven content across Pakistan’s industries.