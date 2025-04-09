PPSC announces final results for various posts in Punjab govt deptts

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced the final results for various posts in four departments of the provincial government, here on Tuesday.

According to PPSC spokesperson, six candidates have successfully secured positions for consultant Ophthalmologist in the Labour and Human Resource Department.

Four candidates have secured seats for Consultant ENT Specialist, while seven candidates have successfully obtained positions for Consultant Pathologist in the same department.

Five candidates have secured seats for Consultant TB and Chest Specialist.

In the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, 18 candidates have successfully obtained positions for Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, while two positions remain vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.

In the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 14 candidates have secured positions for Consultant Orthopedic Surgery, while two positions remain vacant for the same reason.

Similarly, in the Punjab Irrigation Department, one candidate has successfully secured a position for Sub-Engineer.

PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmed, has issued a notification to the successful candidates.

The lists of successful candidates are also displayed on the PPSC website.