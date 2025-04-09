Five drown after rickshaw falls into Swabi canal

Five persons of a family were killed and nine others were rescued when a rickshaw fell into the Gohati Canal.

A Rescue 1122 official said 14 people of a family, including women and children, were travelling in the rickshaw from Bakar village to Gohati area when the three-wheeler skidded off the road and plunged into the canal.

Eyewitnesses said the rickshaw was going at a high speed near Bakar Chowk when the driver lost control over it. As a result, the rickshaw plunged into the canal.

Local divers rushed to the spot soon after the incident and rescued five people before rescue teams could reach the spot. The rescue teams rescued three people from the canal.

Four people were shifted to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced two women and a child dead.

The rescue official said total nine people were saved. However, he said two people were still missing and search for them was continuing. Local people said the two missing persons were a woman and her son. On the other hand the police here has claimed to have arrested the three accused involved in the murder of a woman, who was killed ‘for honour’ a few days ago.

According to a statement, the Shah Dherai police station received a tip-off from a reliable source regarding the suspected murder of a woman.

Acting promptly, SHO Gohar Ali along with a team arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the woman was killed for honour by her own father and brothers, who made her consume some poisonous substance. They later attempted to portray her death as a result of natural causes.

Later, the police arrested the man along with his two sons.

The family of a murdered youth has accused an official of the Kanju police station of taking bribe to proceed with the case investigation.

Addressing a news conference at the Kabal Press Club here the other day, Saleema, the mother of the deceased, Ziaur Rehman, said that her son was fatally shot during the last days of Ramazan when he was on his way home to break fast.

She said after filing a report at the Kanju police station, the officer contacted the family a few days later, demanding Rs25,000 as “forensic fee” for examining the blood-stained clothes of the deceased. “At that time, we didn’t have the money,” said Saleema. “Later, we managed to arrange Rs20,000 and handed it over to the SHO at the police station.”

The grieving mother pleaded for justice and called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrator responsible for their son’s murder.