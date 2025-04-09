Pakistan, Turkiye sign bidding deal for offshore oil, gas exploration

Pakistan and Turkiye have stepped into cooperation in oil and gas exploration. To this effect, Mari Energies Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited have signed a joint bidding agreement with Turkish state-owned enterprise, Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakl??? to jointly participate in offshore bid round. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar witnessed the signing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Pervaiz Malik expressed his high hopes for Pak-Turkiye cooperation. He remarked that seismic studies indicate significant offshore reserves. He said Pakistan is committed to provide full support and strongly encourage such collaborative efforts to exploring this potential. Alparslan Bayraktar commended Pakistan’s efforts in organizing Future Minerals Investment Forum.