PDMA reviews measures to deal with possible heatwave, drought

An important meeting of PDMA was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia gave a detailed briefing about the ongoing projects under PDMA Punjab. A briefing was given about the ongoing survey in flood-vulnerable districts under the Urban Unit. A detailed survey of possible flood-affected districts is underway. The construction of PDMA warehouses in Sargodha, Jhang and Rajanpur was also reviewed. Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed directed to complete the construction of warehouses on time. The process of recruitment of staff for warehouses was also reviewed. Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed said that staff should be recruited as per the requirement under transparency and merit.

The recruitment process will be completed through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The Relief Commissioner also directed to establish a regular IT Management Cell in PDMA Punjab. The meeting also reviewed the steps taken to deal with possible drought. The DG PDMA informed about the steps taken regarding heat wave and drought. The Relief Commissioner Punjab also directed all the Commissioners and DCs to complete the arrangements in advance. Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed further said that the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab are clear and there is no scope for irresponsibility or negligence. Additional DG PDMA Director Coordination, Director Operations Nisar Sani and other officers also attended the meeting.