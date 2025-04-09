MQM-P won’t be allowed to reawaken its politics of hatred: Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the MQM has launched a campaign against the Sindh government with the intention of leveling baseless allegations. He emphasized the need to respond to the accusations made by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. He also criticized the politics of hatred being promoted in the name of dumper accidents. He highlighted that Karachi is a major metropolitan city, with a population greater than that of many countries. In 2024, the Sindh Police successfully resolved 76 cases of robbery involving murder. Additionally, 236 suspects were arrested for injuring citizens during robberies, and progress was made in 1,999 street crime cases. Success was also achieved in 170 cases of home robberies. In total, the Sindh Police solved 2,805 cases in 2024. They arrested 116 individuals involved in murder cases and 95 suspects linked to street crimes.

Furthermore, 33 individuals involved in murder were killed in police encounters, along with 36 accused of injuring citizens during robberies, 78 involved in street crimes, and 19 robbers involved in home robberies.In total, 181 robbers were killed by the Sindh Police in 2024. Reacting to the press conference held by MQM leaders, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that 635 robbers involved in various cases have been killed in 2025. He emphasized that the Sindh Police is performing its duties regularly and that street crime is on the decline. He added that while unrest is a common issue in major cities around the world, the police are making consistent efforts to control the situation. “Despite this, MQM and those who have historically played a major role in creating unrest are now accusing us of the same,” he said. “You have killed thousands of innocent people in the past, destroyed the lives of countless mothers, and orphaned thousands of children.”

He further stated that during the rule of Pervez Musharraf, when MQM was in power, police officers who took part in operations in Karachi were deliberately targeted and martyred – an accusation that was also leveled against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. Sharjeel Inam Memon noted that a new faction of MQM has emerged in Karachi, and they too are engaging in the politics of hatred, attempting to incite conflict among citizens. “They have no political agenda, which is why they are trying to justify recent accidents and create unrest,” he said. He also referenced statements made by Farooq Sattar, in which he allegedly called for dumpers to be set on fire. “Some vehicles were indeed set ablaze, and the culprits were arrested,” he added. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Karachi is known as an economic hub, and the Sindh government will not allow the city to fall victim to unrest under any circumstances. He asserted that the government will not bow to political blackmail or allow those attempting to disturb the peace of the city or the country to succeed in their conspiracies.

He extended his congratulations to the nation on the Minerals Conference being held in Islamabad, calling it a positive and welcome development. He emphasized the importance of foreign investment in Pakistan, noting that as the economic situation begins to improve, certain individuals-true to their political habits-are attempting to create unrest and chaos. “We will not allow this to happen under any circumstances,” he declared. Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated, “I consider Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui a patriot and a good Pakistani. However, I do not wish to repeat the statements made by Mustafa Kamal about him in the past. If anyone is curious, they can find and watch what Mustafa Kamal has said about Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on YouTube.”

He stated that development work in Karachi has only been carried out during the rule of the Pakistan People’s Party-and it is still ongoing. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) boycotted the local government elections because they saw their defeat clearly ahead. MQM lacked the courage to contest the elections. “Who told MQM to boycott the local government elections? They backed out due to fear of defeat,” he said. “Even today, that fear remains. But whenever local government elections are held again, you will have to participate. Development is taking place day and night across Sindh, including Karachi.” Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted key development projects completed under the PPP government, including the Omar Sharif Underpass, Zia Mohyeddin Underpass, Palestine Underpass, Meena Bazaar Underpass, Johar Chowrangi, Fisherman Chowrangi, Munawar Chowrangi, Korangi Causeway, several overhead bridges, and road rehabilitation projects.

He also mentioned major infrastructure initiatives such as the Karachi-Thatta Dual Carriageway, rehabilitation of Shahrah-e-Faisal, Manzil Pump Flyover, Drug Road Flyover, Mehran Hotel Underpass, Sadequain Underpass, Rana Liaquat Ali Flyover, Tariq Road Underpass, New Hub River Canal, Shahrah-e-Bhutto, and the link road connecting Super Highway with National Highway. He further added that the Thar Coal Project, which was also launched under the PPP government, is now supplying electricity to the entire country.

He said that the Sindh government is providing the best healthcare facilities in Pakistan. Free cancer treatment is being provided through CyberKnife technology-something not available anywhere else in the world. He added that if MQM wants to raise any issues, it should do so through the people. “If they believe they have a public mandate, then let them come forward. We are ready for elections in every constituency. I am willing to resign from my seat. The MQM leaders who held today’s press conference should also resign and contest elections again. Only then will it be clear who truly holds the people’s mandate,” he said. “We have the people’s support. In every election, the PPP has secured more seats than before, thanks to our public service.”

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also stated that MQM should refrain from indulging in the politics of violence. “We will not allow them to disrupt the lives of the people through chaos. Peaceful rallies are their democratic right, but we must all work together to strengthen Pakistan. The PPP is committed to putting the country on the path of development, and we want all political parties, including MQM, to walk with us in this effort.” He further added that MQM is losing public support and, as an alternative, has resorted to the politics of hatred in hopes of regaining some influence. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also emphasized during his speech in Larkana that all provinces must stay united and confront Pakistan’s challenges together.”