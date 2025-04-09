Cop allegedly kills fiancée in Qambar-Shahdadkot over marriage refusal

A young teacher was allegedly murdered by her fiancé, a serving police officer, in Qambar-Shahdadkot after she declined to marry him, a senior official said on Monday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qambar-Shahdadkot Sajid Sadozai, Sadaf Hasloo was targeted allegedly by policeman Fareed Hasloo. “The deceased and the assailant belonged to the same tribe,” he told the media. The SSP added that Sadaf had been engaged to the suspect for quite some time but had lately grown reluctant to marry him.

“She was a resident of Larkana district and used to teach in Qambar city’s village as a primary school teacher,” SSP Sadozai said, adding that the victim was travelling home in a van when she was targeted by the assailant, who fled after the attack.

“She received four bullet wounds on the upper part of her body and died instantly,” SSO Sadozai added.

Besides, he added, a pedestrian who happened to be a political party’s local leader, Mahboob Rahujo, also received bullet injuries due to indiscriminate firing by the assailant.

The SSP said that a first information report (FIR) was being lodged now as the family had completed the funeral proceedings, adding that the suspect had turned off his cell phone, but the police were carrying out investigations regarding his whereabouts to arrest him.

Incidents of violence against women are common across the country.

In December 2023, the Asian Development Bank reported in a study that domestic violence was emerging as a silent pandemic in Pakistan, posing a serious challenge to society and the state.