SBCA intensifies crackdown on illegal constructions

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions and the contractors and portion mafia involved in them. Multiple FIRs have been registered in District Central against violators, with police arresting 18 individuals. The operation continues with full momentum. The SBCA’s Demolition Squad sealed an illegal showroom on the ground floor of Hotel Metropole. According to the SBCA’s performance report issued this year, a record 412 operations have been carried out against illegal constructions. In this regard, Director General SBCA Muhammad Ishaq Khoso has expressed a firm stance, stating that the zero-tolerance policy instructed by the Government of Sindh will continue until illegal constructions are completely eliminated and permanently prevented.

Comprehensive legal action will be taken against all contractors, facilitators, and portion mafia involved in illegal constructions across the city. The aim is to demolish illegal structures and bring the culprits to justice. Furthermore, DG SBCA Muhammad Ishaq Khoso remains consistently active in implementing the zero-tolerance policy of the Sindh government. He continues to hold meetings with Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of various districts to devise action plans and decisions to eliminate illegal constructions and take strict measures against those responsible.

Additionally, a performance report of SBCA’s demolition activities for the current year has been released, showing a record 418 operations. These include 235 in District Central, 108 in East, 46 in South, 17 in Korangi, 4 in Kemari, 1 in Karachi West, and 1 in the Industrial Zone-totaling 412 recorded operations against illegal constructions. It is worth mentioning that on special directives of the Director General, SBCA district directors, vigilance, demolition directors, and staff remained fully active during the Eid holidays to prevent illegal construction activities.

Several attempts at illegal construction were foiled across the city during this period, with demolition operations also carried out in various areas. Moreover, under the instructions of the Director General, the demolition squad led by relevant officers took action against an illegally constructed showroom on the ground floor of the structural building of Hotel Metropole in Civil Lines, Karachi South, sealing the premises. More operations are underway in District South.