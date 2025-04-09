CTD arrests terrorist, seizes sensitive videos

In a joint operation with a Federal level intelligence agency, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh arrested a terrorist linked to the proscribe TTP – Fitna Al-Khawarij near Super Highway, seizing a large quantity of illegal weapons.

According to a CTD spokesperson on Tuesday, the arrested suspect, Jameel Ahmed alias Qari Sahab, was in possession of sensitive videos of key installations in Karachi. He was tasked by Hammad Ansari, another accused associated with the same banned outfit, to record these videos of sensitive installations. These videos were initially sent to Hammad via social media by the 31arrested accused.

Hammad Ansari later uploaded the videos after editing on social media platforms. A case has been registered against the arrested at the CTD Police Station, and further investigations are underway.