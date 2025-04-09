Sindh to renovate all police stations across province

Following the successful encouragement and appreciation of model police stations, the Sindh Police has decided to renovate and refurbish all police stations across the province.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has directed zonal and divisional DIGPs to gather comprehensive proposals from SSPs. These proposals should include practical recommendations, detailed cost estimates, and a complete plan for the renovation of police stations, and must be submitted for review.

The IGP announced that a recommendation will be made to the Sindh government to allocate a dedicated budget for this purpose in the upcoming financial year.

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon discussed the province-wide renovation project. The meeting was attended in person by Additional IGP Welfare and Works, DIGPs Headquarters and Finance, AIGP Estate Management, SSP Hyderabad, AIGP Admin, and AIGP Operations. Divisional DIGPs and relevant district SSPs joined via video link.

During the session, DIGPs provided detailed briefings on the current condition of model police stations across districts. The IGP noted that the renovation of model police stations had significantly enhanced policing standards and received overwhelming public appreciation.

He emphasized the need to replicate this model throughout the province, ensuring that all police stations are restored and made full\y functional in line with modern policing standards.

The IGP urged all SSPs to promptly submit cost estimates, suggestions, and proposals regarding the renovation work through their respective DIGPs.

“Contemporary policing must be easy, modern, and reflective of the public’s expectations,” said IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon.

He further stated that public cooperation and support remain the most effective tools in the fight against crime, and highlighted the full support and collaboration of the Sindh government with the Sindh Police.