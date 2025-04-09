Mysterious fire: 25 homes burnt to ashes in Kandyaro

As many as 25 houses turned into ashes in two separate fire incidents in Kandyaro and Moro. According to details, the first incident occurred in Kandyaro, where a massive fire erupted that engulfed the entire area. About 10 houses were destroyed, and 20 animals and other valuable goods were also burnt. Later, local residents of the area brought the fire under control on a self-help basis. In another incident in Moro, more than fifteen houses were destroyed due to fire. Police said that ten houses of the Jatoi tribe, which were located in the village of Landu, and five houses in the Qamarabad area were completely destroyed. All the household items and 20 animals were burnt. One of the affectees said that despite lodging a complaint, fire brigade personnel failed to reach the area timely. Later, local residents control the fire on a self-help basis.