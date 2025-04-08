Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons

Mari Energies Limited announced on Tuesday the fourth discovery of hydrocarbon reserves at the Spinwam-1 Lockhart Formation drilled in the Waziristan Block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “This discovery follows our previous announcements on 25th February 2025, 17th March 2025 and 3rd April 2025, communicating hydrocarbon discoveries in the Samanasuk, Kawagarh, and Hangu formations, respectively in the same well,” the company wrote in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The company further said that the testing program of all the target formations in the well was concluded. “MariEnergies is the Operator of Waziristan Block having 55% working interest along with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Orient Petroleum Inc. as joint venture partners having 35% and 10% working interest respectively.” Earlier in April, it had announced the discovery of gas and condensate at exploration well Spinwam-1 in the Waziristan Block, KP from the Kawagarh Formation.