Pakistan, ECO discuss regional economic cooperation

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), Dr. Asad Majeed Khan here on Tuesday discussed regional economic cooperation and initiatives to strengthen the role of the ECO in promoting trade, commerce, and tourism among its 10 member countries.

Asad Majeed during a call on meeting with the Finance Minister, briefed him on the profile and strategic role of the ECO in fostering regional economic cooperation, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

He emphasized the importance of regional trade and connectivity, particularly in the context of emerging trade corridors and markets in the region.

Both leaders agreed on the need for further strengthening regional trade and connectivity, which are critical in advancing the economic development of the member countries.

The Secretary General also highlighted the strides taken by the ECO since his appointment to enhance trade and tourism through intensified engagement with member countries.

Dr. Khan presented ways to make the organization more robust and dynamic, ensuring that it continues to drive regional trade and cooperation effectively. He stressed the significance of mutual collaboration in advancing the shared goals of trade, commerce, and tourism in the region.

On the occasion, Aurangzeb assured the Secretary General of the Ministry’s full support for various ECO initiatives aimed at advancing regional cooperation.

He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to greater engagement with the organization, ensuring that there would be regular representation from the Ministry of Finance in future discussions and initiatives related to regional trade and connectivity.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the ties between the ECO member countries and fostering a collaborative environment for shared growth and development.