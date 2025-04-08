Ihsanullah’s picture in Peshawar Zalmi kit goes viral

Pacer Ihsanullah sparked speculations about a move to Peshawar Zalmi after a picture went viral showing him sporting the franchise’s jersey ahead of the PSL 10.

Ihsanullah, who burst into the cricket world after bagging 22 wickets for Multan Sultan in the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), made his T20I debut for Pakistan in March 2023.

However, the right-arm pacer was ruled out of cricket due to an elbow injury he sustained during his ODI debut against New Zealand in April 2023.

While he made a return to competitive cricket in 2024 in the Champions T20 Cup, Multan Sultans did not pick him in the PSL 10 draft held earlier this year. Resultantly, Ihsanullah announced his retirement from the PSL, however, he reversed it just hours later.

Ihsanullah also apologised to the Multan Sultans for his statement, saying he would be available for the side whenever they call him. The right-arm pacer, however, has now sparked speculations about his move to the Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the PSL 10.

A photo, which quickly went viral, showed Ihsanullah wearing the franchise’s jersey. While the PSL franchise has not released an official statement about the viral photo, reports said that Ihsanullah joined the Peshawar Zalmi training camp.

It is worth noting here that the franchise decided to reserve their replacement for a Gold category pick in place of Nahid Rana in last month’s replacement draft for the PSL 10.