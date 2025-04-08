CPL first franchise becomes overseas ambassador

The Capital Premier League (CPL), Pakistan’s first national-level domestic cricket league, has achieved a significant milestone as its first franchise has officially been acquired by an Overseas Ambassador. Australia’s Pacers Academy secured the franchise rights.

The signing ceremony was held in Islamabad, where CPL Chief Executive Nayyar Siddiqui and CEO of Australian Pacers Academy, Sohail Shah, signed the agreement.

Speaking at the event, President of the Capital Premier League, Arshad Ali Bega, said the league will offer young players a valuable platform to showcase their talent. “We are committed to making CPL one of the best leagues,” he said.

He added that legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed as the league’s official brand ambassador. He also confirmed that all formalities with the Pakistan Cricket Board have been completed, and the league’s schedule will be announced soon.

Sohail Shah, CEO of the Overseas Ambassador franchise, expressed his excitement about being part of the initiative. “We are proud to be involved in this league. Our aim is to bring top international cricketers to Pakistan and introduce the country’s emerging talent to the world,” he stated. “I have selected some of the best talent from Pakistan and helped them play for different clubs in Australia. Players like Haris Rauf and Salman Irshad are now part of top teams,” Sohail Shah added.