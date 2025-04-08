InDrive becomes official partner of Islamabad United for PSL 2025

InDrive, proudly announces its partnership with Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, reinforcing its dedication to empowering communities and promoting sports in Pakistan.

“Cricket is at the heart of Pakistan’s sporting culture. Our sponsorship of Islamabad United is a testament to inDrive’s commitment to supporting local talent and providing opportunities for young athletes,” said Muhammad Awais Saeed, Country Lead, inDrive Pakistan.

Our partnership with Islamabad United is a shared commitment to uplifting local communities through sports,” said Hassan Zaman, Marketing Manager South Asia, inDrive. “By creating opportunities for youth engagement, investing in sport infrastructure, we aim to leave a lasting positive impact on Pakistan’s sporting landscape.”

Lucky inDrive users and Islamabad United fans will have the opportunity to visit the team’s training grounds for an exclusive meet and greet with the stars. Each winning family will be picked up in an inDrive ride alongside Islamabad United’s beloved mascot, Sheru, making the experience even more memorable.

inDrive’s support for sports in Pakistan extends far beyond the cricket field. Previously in Ramadan, the company has launched a ground-breaking initiative, “Ride to Donate Pakistan,” aimed at building modern sports facilities in schools across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

As part of the first phase of this initiative, inDrive is funding the construction of three new sports grounds in Karachi at Syed Asghar Ashfaq Girls & Boys Primary School, Saran Educational Trust, and GBSS Kara Bhai Kareem Jee School. These facilities will provide thousands of underprivileged children with safe, dedicated spaces for sports and physical activity—fostering teamwork, discipline, and confidence.