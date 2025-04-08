Sunny Deol expresses willingness to work with Shahrukh Khan again

Actor Sunny Deol has expressed his willingness to do a film with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, 33 years after working together in ‘Darr.’

The actors starred in 1993’s hit ‘Darr’; however, the film made headlines for their bitter relationship on set.

While the movie proved a success at the box office, Sunny Deol reportedly protested the way his character was portrayed, as compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

Sunny was the hero of the film, while Shah Rukh Khan, despite playing a grey character, was given the top billing.

The disagreement widened the gap between the two Bollywood actors, who reportedly did not speak to each other for 16 years.

While they buried the hatchet and reconciled in the later years, Sunny Deo and Shah Rukh Khan never co-starred in a film. The ‘Jaat’ star has now expressed his willingness to change that by revealing that he was open to working with his ‘Darr’ costar. “I have worked with Shah Rukh on only one film, but we could do another one. It would be nice because that was a different period and this is a different period, but the problem is that directors don’t have as much control as they used to have, and stories that can justify the image of such actors are not being written,” the Bollywood actor said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is awaiting the release of ‘Jaat,’ co-starring Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.