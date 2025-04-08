Nadia Hussain summoned by FIA again in fraud case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has served another notice to actor-cum-model Nadia Hussain asking her to appear.

The notice was served regarding a bank fraud case involving her husband Atif Khan. As per the details of the case, huge amount of money were shifted from Atif Khan’s accounts to Nadia Hussain’s bank account, including Rs26.4 million to her salon accounts in Karachi. ?The transaction occurred between 2019 and 2022, during which the alleged bank fraud was also reported.

It has also emerged that the FIA also suspects that Nadia Hussain might have benefited from her husband’s alleged fraud case and that she might have been summoned for questioning. The FIA also said Nadia Hussain has two beauty saloons, one in Lucky One and second in Karachi’s Clifton.